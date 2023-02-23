CTD, police kill six terrorists in intelligence based operation

LAKKI MARWAT, Feb (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu and District Police conducted a successful intelligence operation within the limits of Didiwala police station and killed 6 terrorists of the banned organization in exchange of firing.

According to the office of a district police officer, the terrorists were planning to attack the Abbasia police post when they were besieged by teams of CTD and district police after receiving confirmed information of their presence in the area.

The terrorists started firing at police teams as soon as they approached near but were killed in retaliation by the police and CTD.

Four out of the six killed terrorists were identified as Ziaullah alias Kochi s/o Dawood, Saftullah alias Droon s/o of Hayatullah, Mohibullah s/o Sharif, Kaleemullah alias Faqir s/o Amir Nawaz, while identification of other two terrorists was being ascertained.

The terrorists had been involved in several terrorist activities including attacks on police and security forces.

In November last year, the terrorists attacked a police mobile vehicle of Chowki Abbasia in which six policemen embraced martyrdom.