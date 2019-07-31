CTD registers blast case of Meezan Chowk

(@imziishan)

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) registered a case against unknown suspects involved in Quetta's Meezan Chowk blast on Wednesday under anti-terrorism act which left five martyrdom and 32 injured the other day

City Police Station's SHO has registered a case in CTD Station against unknown suspects under Anti-Terrorism act.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema, Bomb disposal and other law enforcement agencies team are collecting evidences from the site of blast.

He said an explosion attack was made for targeting police at Baldia Plaza near Meezan Chowk on Tuesday night.

DIG said measures are also being taken to trace out suspects for maintaining peace.

However, the bomb blast martyred five and injured 32 persons.

Provincial Civil Hospital's Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Saleem Abro told APP that 27 injured of explosion have been discharged from hospital after completing initial medical while six of them were being treated in trauma center.