CTD solved 80 percent of terrorism cases of current year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) received 19 cases of terrorism in 9 months of the current year out of which 80 percent of the cases had been solved by the department, said the spokesman for CTD Sindh on Friday.

Out of a total of 19 cases assigned to the department, the accused nominated in 15 of the cases had been arrested or killed in the encounters, while the rest of the four cases, tasked recently, were to be solved.

The investigations on the rest of the cases were also underway at a good pace.

CTD detained 10 accused involved in the cases while two were killed in encounters. The resolution of the 80 percent of the assigned cases, was proof of CTD's tireless and professional expertise, said the spokesman.

Meanwhile, the CTD in a combing operation in Korangi and Keamari areas arrested 8 accused of two notorious gangs considered as signs of fear, namely the Usman group and Afghan Ustad Israel group. The accused were nominated in different cases registered against them for their involvement in robberies, street crimes, and others.