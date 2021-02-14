UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO Directs Traffic Wardens To Take Strict Action Against Parking Rules Violators & Encroachers

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

CTO directs Traffic Wardens to take strict action against parking rules violators & encroachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal has directed the Traffic Wardens to take strict action against parking rules violators and encroachers.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi spokesman, the operation against wrong and double parking had been accelerated.

In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads issued as many as 10,670 challan slips during January to the drivers of vehicles and motorcycles, parked in a wrong way.

He informed that CTO had directed Incharge Lifter squad to take action without any discrimination against parking rules violators and encroachers.

A grand operation was launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas.

Special squads with lifters were formed to control wrong parking problem in the city, he said adding, awareness banners had also been displayed in this regard at important city roads.

Traffic Wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said, the orders had been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on Murree road, Adiala Road, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market, Saddar, Saidpur Road, Chakri Road, Jhelum road near Swan bridge and other areas of the town to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated.

Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also available to pick up vehicles and motorcycles parked wrongly, he added.

He said, wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess on main city roads would not be tolerated adding the vehicles and motorcycles found parkedout of parking areas would be impounded in respective police stations.

Related Topics

Police Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Saidpur Rawalpindi Jhelum Saddar January Market All

Recent Stories

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

2 hours ago

Brazil announces 44,299 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.