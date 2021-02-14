CTO directs Traffic Wardens to take strict action against parking rules violators & encroachers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal has directed the Traffic Wardens to take strict action against parking rules violators and encroachers.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi spokesman, the operation against wrong and double parking had been accelerated.

In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads issued as many as 10,670 challan slips during January to the drivers of vehicles and motorcycles, parked in a wrong way.

He informed that CTO had directed Incharge Lifter squad to take action without any discrimination against parking rules violators and encroachers.

A grand operation was launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas.

Special squads with lifters were formed to control wrong parking problem in the city, he said adding, awareness banners had also been displayed in this regard at important city roads.

Traffic Wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said, the orders had been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on Murree road, Adiala Road, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market, Saddar, Saidpur Road, Chakri Road, Jhelum road near Swan bridge and other areas of the town to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated.

Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also available to pick up vehicles and motorcycles parked wrongly, he added.

He said, wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess on main city roads would not be tolerated adding the vehicles and motorcycles found parkedout of parking areas would be impounded in respective police stations.