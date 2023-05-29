CTP conducts road safety awareness walk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) road safety awareness campaign was underway aimed with to protect the public from traffic accidents and an awareness walk was held at Nawan Shehr Chowk here on Monday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rao Shahid Naeem, students, traders' representatives, the traffic coordination committee and civil society participated in the walk which was culminated at the Press club.

CTO said that our aim was to make people aware of road safety rules and added that traffic police and the public jointly could reduce accidents. He urged the citizens to use safety helmets and side-view mirrors to avoid accidents.

In-charge education Unit Inspector Sohail Ahmed while delivering a lecture to citizens on lane line discipline, said that motorcyclists should drive in the left lane so as to maintain the flow of traffic and minimize the ratio of accidents.

It was important to educate the citizens about the traffic rules and show responsibility on the part of the citizens in order to prevent accidents. People will not follow the rules unless awareness is raised among them.

The flowers, gifts, pamphlets, and brochures were distributed among road users and the citizens were informed that they could get their driving licenses 24/7.