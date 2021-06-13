UrduPoint.com
CTP Impounds 250 Vehicles, Issues 22535 Challans To Violators Of Covid SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

CTP impounds 250 vehicles, issues 22535 challans to violators of Covid SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have impounded 250 vehicles and issued 22535 challans to violators of Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the last six months.

This was disclosed by CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan while talking to APP here Sunday.

He said that besides imposing fine on traffic violators and ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow in the city, the CTP under the leadership of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, was also striving hard for implementation of Corona SOPs.

He said that as per the directives of CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai, strict crackdown was being observed by CTP officials against violators and impounded 250 vehicles from January to June.

The CTP also issued challans to 22,535 violators and imposed fine of over Rs six millions on them, he added.

Adnan tol that different awareness sessions were also being organized by the CTP regarding coronavirus to urge people for applying preventive measures to protect themselves and their close ones. Strict implementation of traffic rules was also being observed by the department while vaccination of officials against Covid-19 was also continued, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

