CTP Launch Drive Against Tinted Glasses Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM

CTP launch drive against tinted glasses vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) launched drive against tinted glasses vehicles, keeping in view to ensure security during Muharram.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad, Inspector Kamran Siddique took action against black paper and no number plate vehicles.

A total 37 challan tickets were issued without number plate vehicles whereas 20 challan tickets were issued on the black glasses vehicles.

Chief Traffic Officer appreciated the traffic incharge and team of Mehrabad for his good work.

The purpose of the operation was to ensure law and order during Muharram, he added.

Naveed Irshad further said that action will be continued against the black paper and without number plate vehicles.

No excuse will be accepted by the citizens regarding using black glasses. CTO said.

He urged the citizens must register their vehicles and motorcycles on time and use the number plates according to the excise model.

