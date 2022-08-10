UrduPoint.com

CTP Launches Special Campaign Against One Wheeling

Published August 10, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on Wednesday launched a special campaign against one-wheeling, underage drivers and over speeding under the preventive measures to protect youngsters from loss.

In line with special directives of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Hassan Afzal, education unit of city traffic police has started organizing different lectures and seminars to create awareness among masses about one-wheeling, over speeding and underage driving. During a lecture session at Government Pilot Secondary school Nawan Sheher, an education unit member told youngsters that one wheeling could cause disability for life and was also a life risk.

He urged students to avoid traffic rules violations and said that most of road accidents were due to over speeding.

The CTO directed traffic police officials to keep vigil on underage drivers and ensure strict action to prevent driving by underage drivers. He said that cases would be registered against motorcyclists involved in doing one-wheeling, adding that driving license of drivers would also be cancelled on over speeding and further legal action would also be taken against them.

