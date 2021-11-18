CUI, HEU hold 3rd workshop on China-Pakistan Marine Information

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) and College of Underwater Acoustic Engineering, Harbin Engineering University (HEU) of China have recently organized a joint 3rd China-Pakistan Marine Information Workshop at CUI, Wah Campus.

The workshop was part of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiatives and China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, a news release said here on Thursday.

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) Chairman Professor Dr Shahid Baig was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his opening address, CUI Director Prof. Dr Muhammad Abid said the workshop was aimed at providing a dedicated platform to scientists, engineers, academicians, industry professionals and researchers from Pakistan and China to deliberate on the emerging area of Marine Science and Technology in Pakistan.

He said China's College of Underwater Acoustics Engineering, Harbin Engineering University, being part of OBOR initiatives, China had played an enormous role towards capacity building in Pakistan.

Realizing the importance of Marine Engineering and Marine Science, the CUI has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the HEU to carry out research in the field of Marine Informatics and Engineering and currently 12 students of HEU were doing research at the CUI Wah Campus.

Associate Dean for Scientific Research, College of Underwater Acoustic Engineering, Harbin Engineering University, Prof.

Qiao Gang, Co-Chair of workshop, assured his support for research and development in this emerging field in Pakistan.

PSF Chairman Prof. Dr. Shahid Baig highlighted the importance of the workshop and explained the field of Marine Engineering and Marine Sciences.

He thanked CUI and HEU for organizing the workshop every year and bringing both Pakistani and Chinese experts together.

He assured the PSF's full support in advancement of the field of Marine Engineering and Marine Sciences. He also mentioned different funding schemes already in place with China since long.

Rector Pak-Austria Fachhochschule, Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology Haripur, Prof. Dr Muhammad Mujahid appreciated the theme of the conference bringing multidisciplinary people on board.

He appreciated the efforts of CUI to initiate research in collaboration with HEU in Pakistan and assured all possible participation on behalf of his institution.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Abid thanked the workshop participants for extending cooperation and support in making the event successful.

Among others, scientists and entrepreneurs from China and Pakistan attended the workshop, under which "invited talks, posters exhibition and panel discussions" were arranged for compiling a joint working paper this "highly pertinent area."