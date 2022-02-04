UrduPoint.com

Cultivation Of Moringa Tree Tested In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 08:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :For the first time, cultivation of Moringa tree has been successfully tested on five acres of land in Lasbella district of Balochistan, Director Wayaro Research Farm Waqar Lasi said on Friday.

While briefing the Secretary Agriculture Omid Ali Khokhar and DG Water Management during their surprise visit to Lasbella, he said that Moringa tree has been successfully cultivated on five acres on a trial basis adding that the Moringa crop is beneficial for diabetic patients.

It was further informed that 25 acres of research farm was made cultivable in 2017 while during the last three years, 85 acres of land has also been made cultivable.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Agriculture Balochistan Omid Ali Kokhar said that the officers of Wayaro Research Farm should play their role in improving their performance and making the landowners aware of modern farming methods He further said that farmers should be fully aware of the use of modern technology and other requirements.

