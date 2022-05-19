Cultural, educational exchange pivotal in strengthening Pak-China relations:Tanveer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has said the cultural and educational exchange was pivotal in strengthening the relationship between China and Pakistan.

He stated this during a meeting with the delegation led by Cheng Gouping, External Security Commissioner (Cross Agency Working Group of China) which was also attended by senior officials of the ministry of education.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the relationship between China and Pakistan is deeper than the Sea. He said that Pakistan and China are iron brothers. Minister offered condolences at the recent terrorist attack near the University of Karachi's Confucius Institute which led to the death of three Chinese citizens.

The minister said that the cultural and educational exchange should not be allowed to be affected by such cowardly attacks as it enhances bilateral trade and economy of both countries.

Cheng Gouping said that China highly values the relationship between the two countries. He said reiterated that the relation between Pakistan and China is of iron brothers.

He said that there are 300 Chinese students in Pakistan and that China deems it important to enhance people to people exchange.

He said that the security of Chinese citizens is of high importance and wishes to work with the authorities in Pakistan to ensure safety of Chinese citizens.

The minister assured the Chinese delegation of providing the highest standard of security to students at the University Campuses. He said that all of the relevant organizations in Pakistan will be taken on board to ensure maximum security is provided to Chinese students and teachers.

The minister said that there are 6,000 Pakistani students who want to go back to China to resume their education. He told the Chinese delegate that 250 students are going back soon and hoped that the rest would be able to travel to China as well.

Cheng Gouping assured the minister that the limitations due to Covid � 19 in China have been on a downward trajectory. He also showed hope that Pakistani students will soon be able to travel to China to continue their education.

Both delegates agreed to enhance the security of Chinese students and teachers to ensure that people to people exchanges are not affected so that bilateral trade between the two countries can continue to grow.