UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Curfew, Restrictions Intensified In IIOJK Ahead Of Yaum-e-Istehsal Day

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Curfew, restrictions intensified in IIOJK ahead of Yaum-e-Istehsal day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Curfew and strict restrictions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been intensified ahead of August 5, which will be observed as Yaum-e-Istehsal across the Line of Control, in Pakistan and the world over, on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the territory is already under military siege since August 5 last year. Indian troops have been deployed in strength in view of the completion of one year of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status by the fascist Modi government of India on August 5, last year.

The authorities have sealed most of the roads and market places and announcements are being made on loudspeakers wherein people are asked to stay indoors. No movement of people is allowed, the officials confirmed.

They added that markets and business establishments across the valley are shut, while public transport is off the roads.

Meanwhile, an unidentified male body was recovered from Nallah Sindh in Sumbal area of Ganderbal district.

On the other hand, Indian forces claimed to have detected an Improvised Explosive Device on Srinagar-Baramulla road in Tapper area of Pattan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India World Business Road Jammu Male August Market Media From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives White House Middle Eas ..

15 minutes ago

Nation to observe Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow in soli ..

27 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discu ..

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.