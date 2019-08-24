Custom Collectorate seizes Indian goods, vehicles worth Rs 20 m

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The Modern Custom Collectorate on Saturday seized Indian goods along with non-custom paid vehicles worth around Rs 20 million

According to a press release, under direct supervision of Collector Customs Seema Raza Bokhari and Additional Collector Customs, Ayesha Bashir Wani a special anti smuggling team headed by Assistant Collector Customs, Fahd Iqbal, was deputed to check smuggling.

A truck along with a 40 feet container was intercepted from Motorway 2. Apparently, the container looked empty but smuggled goods were lying in a secret chamber, behind a fabricated wall, it added.Apparently, the stuff was imported into Afghanistan through transit trade and later it was being smuggled back into Pakistan.

The confiscated items included cell phones, high value fabric, milk powder etc. In addition to this major seizure the collectorate was able to seize several high value non- duty paid vehicles.