UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyber Crime Case: MPA Nazir Chohan Remanded In FIA Custody

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:46 PM

Cyber crime case: MPA Nazir Chohan remanded in FIA custody

A local court on Thursday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Nazir Chohan to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on two-day physical remand in a cyber crime case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A local court on Thursday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Nazir Chohan to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on two-day physical remand in a cyber crime case.

Earlier, the FIA team produced the MPA before Judicial Magistrate Yousaf Abdur Rehman at district courts here.

The FIA submitted that the MPA was arrested in connection with a case registered under cyber laws. They requested the court to grant physical remand of the MPA for investigation.

The court accepted the request and directed the officials to produce the MPA on expiry of his judicial remand on July 31.

The FIA arrested MPA Nazir Chohan on Wednesday after he secured bail in a police case. A case was registered against the MPA on the complaint of Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar under sections 11 and 20 of the PECA and r/w 298, 500, 505(C), 506 of the PPC and 29 Telegraph Act.

Shehzad Akbar had accused the MPA and others of running a hate campaign against him on the social media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Social Media Abdur Rehman Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency July Court

Recent Stories

Youth electrocuted in FAISALABAD

44 seconds ago

Chinese-Russian Military to Involve Over 10,000 So ..

45 seconds ago

Ever Given Container Ship Arrives in Port of Rotte ..

47 seconds ago

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

6 minutes ago

Five gamblers arrested, Rs 25,000 cash stake recov ..

6 minutes ago

USF initiates Rs 2.1 bln projects in three distric ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.