Cyber crime case: MPA Nazir Chohan remanded in FIA custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A local court on Thursday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Nazir Chohan to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on two-day physical remand in a cyber crime case.

Earlier, the FIA team produced the MPA before Judicial Magistrate Yousaf Abdur Rehman at district courts here.

The FIA submitted that the MPA was arrested in connection with a case registered under cyber laws. They requested the court to grant physical remand of the MPA for investigation.

The court accepted the request and directed the officials to produce the MPA on expiry of his judicial remand on July 31.

The FIA arrested MPA Nazir Chohan on Wednesday after he secured bail in a police case. A case was registered against the MPA on the complaint of Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar under sections 11 and 20 of the PECA and r/w 298, 500, 505(C), 506 of the PPC and 29 Telegraph Act.

Shehzad Akbar had accused the MPA and others of running a hate campaign against him on the social media.