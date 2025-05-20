Cybersecurity Awareness Session Held At Sarhad University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A detailed awareness session on cybersecurity was held at Sarhad University aiming to educate students and young professionals about the increasing threats in the digital world.
The event was organised by Cyber Pashto, in collaboration with Metrix Pakistan and Sarhad University.
The session focused on current digital risks, with speakers addressing phishing attacks, identity theft, data breaches and social engineering.
Attendees were also introduced to basic tools and practices for protecting their online presence, including password hygiene, two-factor authentication, and recognizing suspicious links or communications.
“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. As more people come online, it’s crucial that they know how to navigate digital spaces safely,” said a member of the Cyber Pashto team.
Students from various departments participated actively, raising questions and sharing their own experiences with digital threats. The session encouraged open discussion and practical understanding of how common cybercrimes can affect individuals and institutions alike.
The event was led by Muhammad Jawad, Community Manager at Cyber Pashto, and supported by the organisation’s wider team.
Fawad Bacha, who has been instrumental in guiding Cyber Pashto’s outreach efforts, was credited for his continued mentorship and strategic direction.
Metrix Pakistan, a youth-oriented organisation known for its work in digital education and empowerment, played a key role in facilitating the session. Its leadership, including CEO Hassan Nisar and Director Mohib Malik, expressed their support for expanding such initiatives to more educational institutions across the region.
Sarhad University, the host of the event, welcomed the collaboration and acknowledged the importance of digital literacy in today’s academic and professional environments.
Organisers concluded the session with a commitment to continue raising awareness through similar events in the future.
Cyber Pashto plans to hold more sessions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the coming months, aiming to build a culture of digital responsibility and resilience among youth.
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with narcotics26 seconds ago
-
Stakeholder consultation on draft National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035 held in Pesh ..28 seconds ago
-
Rationalized tax regime, exports promotion, end super tax; RCCI budget proposal34 seconds ago
-
Israel's expanded ground operation, plans to control Gaza threaten peace efforts: FO39 seconds ago
-
Two youth drown in canal44 seconds ago
-
Haripur traffic police launch awareness campaign to prevent road accidents45 seconds ago
-
Cybersecurity awareness session held at Sarhad University47 seconds ago
-
IHC Judges Transfer and Seniority Case; hearing to continue tomorrow49 seconds ago
-
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo’s oath-taking6 minutes ago
-
Body of teenager retrieved from canal11 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor Mukadam case17 minutes ago
-
Cattle Markets spring up in twin cities ahead of Eid ul Azha21 minutes ago