Cybersecurity awareness session held at Sarhad University

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A detailed awareness session on cybersecurity was held at Sarhad University aiming to educate students and young professionals about the increasing threats in the digital world.

The event was organised by Cyber Pashto, in collaboration with Metrix Pakistan and Sarhad University.

The session focused on current digital risks, with speakers addressing phishing attacks, identity theft, data breaches and social engineering.

Attendees were also introduced to basic tools and practices for protecting their online presence, including password hygiene, two-factor authentication, and recognizing suspicious links or communications.

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. As more people come online, it’s crucial that they know how to navigate digital spaces safely,” said a member of the Cyber Pashto team.

Students from various departments participated actively, raising questions and sharing their own experiences with digital threats. The session encouraged open discussion and practical understanding of how common cybercrimes can affect individuals and institutions alike.

The event was led by Muhammad Jawad, Community Manager at Cyber Pashto, and supported by the organisation’s wider team.

Fawad Bacha, who has been instrumental in guiding Cyber Pashto’s outreach efforts, was credited for his continued mentorship and strategic direction.

Metrix Pakistan, a youth-oriented organisation known for its work in digital education and empowerment, played a key role in facilitating the session. Its leadership, including CEO Hassan Nisar and Director Mohib Malik, expressed their support for expanding such initiatives to more educational institutions across the region.

Sarhad University, the host of the event, welcomed the collaboration and acknowledged the importance of digital literacy in today’s academic and professional environments.

Organisers concluded the session with a commitment to continue raising awareness through similar events in the future.

Cyber Pashto plans to hold more sessions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the coming months, aiming to build a culture of digital responsibility and resilience among youth.