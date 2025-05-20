Haripur Traffic Police Launch Awareness Campaign To Prevent Road Accidents
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Haripur Traffic Warden Police has launched an awareness campaign on Tuesday to prevent road accidents and promote road safety in the district.
According to APP correspondent, the campaign was initiated following public complaints and a surge in accidents resulting in loss of precious human lives.
Traffic Warden In-charge Ilyas Farid held a meeting with base managers and drivers to raise awareness about traffic rules and road safety.
Drivers were instructed to ensure implementation of traffic rules, including the presence of first aid kits and fire extinguishers in vehicles.
Drivers were reminded to possess valid licenses according to the category of vehicle they operate.
Strict instructions were given to drivers to avoid speeding, wrong overtaking, and reckless driving.
The campaign aims to reduce road accidents and promote a culture of safe driving in Haripur.
