Cattle Markets Spring Up In Twin Cities Ahead Of Eid Ul Azha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) As Eid ul Adha approaches, Cattle Markets (Bakra Mandis) have sprouted up across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, offering a wide range of sacrificial animals to cater to the growing demand.
The twin cities were abuzz with activity as vendors and buyers alike prepare for the festive occasion.
The markets, set up in various locations, offer goats, cows, and other livestock for sacrifice. Buyers can be seen haggling over prices, inspecting the health and quality of the animals, and negotiating with vendors.
Saqib Khan, a local Resident said "It's a tradition like no other saying that the bakra mandi is a place where you can find a sense of community and connection with others".
He told the cost of sacrificial animals has gone up significantly this year but for them, it is not just about the money,it is about fulfilling our religious obligations.
Despite the challenges, the Cattle Markets were a vital part of the Eid ul Azha celebrations and for many, it's a time to reconnect with family and friends, and to reflect on the values of sacrifice and compassion,he stated.
Another buyer at Cattle market said "I am excited to buy a qurbani animal for Eid this year. The bakra mandi near my house has a good selection of goats and cows".
He said the prices are a bit high this year, but he is willing to pay for a healthy animal adding that their cattle market is filled with animals from all over the country.
As the Cattle Markets continue to bustle with activity, the owners remain optimistic about the season ahead. With Eid ul Azha just around the corner, they' be working tirelessly to ensure that customers have a positive experience.
Bakir Hussain, a cattle market owner said "We've had a good turnout so far, but we are hoping for a better season this year".
When asked about prices of sacrificial animals he said "The prices of animals have gone up, but we expect demand to remain strong."
He further told Eid is a time of sacrifice, and people are willing to pay a premium for good quality animals adding that they were doing their best to provide healthy and affordable options for customers.
When asked about the challenges of running a Cattle Market, he highlighted the importance of animal care and meeting customer demands.
"It's a lot of hard work, but it's rewarding to see people happy with their purchases,he added.
