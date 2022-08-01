Dacoit arrested after encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Khurarianwala police claimed to have arrested a dacoit after an encounter, here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that three bandits looted a citizen near Chak 100/R-B and escaped from the scene.

Receiving information, police chased the criminals and directed them for surrender but they opened indiscriminate fire on the police team.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter, one of the outlaws received bullet injuries and fell down on the ground whereas his two accomplices managed to flee on a motorcycle.

The police arrested the injured bandit who was later on identified as Asif (25) resident of Chak 266/R-B. He was wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

A special police team has been constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them without any delay, he added.