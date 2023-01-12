Dacoit gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Police arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash and motorcycles from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that the team conducted raid and arrested four outlaws of Akhtar gang,besides recovering cash Rs 400,000 and six motorcycles from them.

The accused confessed to have committed a number of robberies on Kasur bypass road, Depalpur road and Ferozpur road.

Further investigation was underway.