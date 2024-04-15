Dacoit gang busted, four arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Police arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered valuables and weapons

from them on Monday.

A police spokesperson said a team of Bhalwal Saddar police station conducted a raid and arrested Gulfam,Sarwar,Mustafa and Ali.

The accused were wanted to police in various cases of robbery and dacoity.

Police recovered valuables worth Rs 518,000 and two pistols from them.