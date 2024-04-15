Open Menu

Dacoit Gang Busted, Four Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Dacoit gang busted, four arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Police arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered valuables and weapons

from them on Monday.

A police spokesperson said a team of Bhalwal Saddar police station conducted a raid and arrested Gulfam,Sarwar,Mustafa and Ali.

The accused were wanted to police in various cases of robbery and dacoity.

Police recovered valuables worth Rs 518,000 and two pistols from them.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Bhalwal Saddar From

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

1 hour ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

4 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

4 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

4 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

4 hours ago
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

4 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

5 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

5 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan