Dacoit gang busted in kasur

KASUR, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Mustafabad police arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered illegal weapons,cash,motorcycles and looted valuables from their possession.

According to police spokesperson here on Thursday, the team conducted raid and arrested four members of a gang --Chand Mustafa aka Chandi, besides recovering two motorcycles,cash amounting to Rs 350,000, illegal weapons and cell phones from them.

The accused confessed to have committed 16 robberies near Ferozepur road, said police ,while further investigation was underway.