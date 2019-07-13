Dacoit gang busted, weapons recovered

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Nishatabad police claimed to have busted a five member dacoit gang and recovering weapons and snatched motorcycles from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Nishatabad police conducted a raid and nabbed members of the gang incuding Umar Hayat (ring leader) son of Muhammad Shafi, Ghulam Ali son of Muhammad Boota, Muhammad Fayyaz son of Muhammad Afzal and Amanat alias Kalo and Ejaz alias Mama.

The police recovered four illicit pistols, three snatched motorcycles, UPS, LCD, Rs 200,000 in cash and mobile phones from their possession.

The accused were also wanted to police of Samanabad, Millat Town, Nishatabad and Madina Town in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases, he added.