Dacoit Killed In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:50 PM

Dacoit killed in encounter

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :A notorious dacoit was killed during an exchange of fire with police near Pull Dewan in limits of Daira Din Panah police station here on Saturday.

According to police sources, receiving information through emergency helpline 15 about three dacoits, the police team of Daira Din Panah moved towards the directions.

In the meantime, the criminals started firing at the police party when the team reached near them.

The police also retaliated in self-defense in which one dacoit was killed while other two managed to escape from the scene. The dead criminal was later, identified as Rabnawaz alias Rabna Baloch who was involved in murder case of a police constable and other heinous crimes, police sources added.

Police said that all check posts of the district have been informed about the escaped criminals and they would be behind the bar soon.

