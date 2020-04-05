Dacoit killed in encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::One dacoit was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape in an encounter in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that police received complaint that three bandits were present near Leprosy House Jhang road late night.

On this complaint, a police team reached at the spot and directed the outlaws for surrender but they opened fire at the police party. However, during the encounter, one of the criminals fell down while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

Police was shifting the injured dacoit to hospital but he expired. He was identified as Safdar Abbas s/o Sadiq Ali r/o Shadab colony and he was wanted to the police in 28 cases of dacoity, robbery and theft etc.

Special team had also been constituted for arrest of the escapees, spokesman added.