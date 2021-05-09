UrduPoint.com
Dacoits Loot Loaded Wheat Truck, Cash

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Dacoits loot loaded wheat truck, cash

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Robbers looted cash, gold ornaments and a mini truck in separate incidents in the district on Sunday.

Police said that four robbers barged into the house of a landlord Murad in 58/G-D village and looted gold ornaments after making hostage family members and fled with booty.

In another incident which took place near 115/9-L village where four armed motorcyclists hi-jacked a mini truck loaded with mustard and wheat at Yousafwala gate and looted cash, mobile phone and commodities worth Rs 2 million.

Cases have been registered.

