Dacoity incident into wedding house: RPO orders early arrest of the accused

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Wednesday took strict notice of dacoity incident into a wedding house in Shujabad area and directed for immediate arrest of the accused.

The RPO visited the Shujabad and met with the victim family and also inspected the incident site.

He took information from the family and extended sympathy with the affected family.

He assured that the accused involved in the incident would be brought under the law as latest technology was being used in investigation while forensic reports would also help in interrogation.

The RPO said the justice would be provided to the affected family and the task of early arrest of the accused also ordered.

On this occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth was also present.