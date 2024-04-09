Dar appointed leader of the House in Senate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was appointed as leader of the House in the Senate on Tuesday, according to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), appointed Dar to the post.

“Dar will act as leader of the House on behalf of the Prime Minister to represent Government and to regulate Government business in the Senate with effect from April 9, 2024,” said the notification.