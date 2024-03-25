(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday received a telephone call from Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Lord David Cameron, and expressed resolve to enhance bilateral relations in diverse areas.

"Today, I received a telephone call from Lord David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of Great Britain", Ishaq Dar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

During the conversation, they discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. They also resolved to continue working closely to further enhance strong bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, climate change & people-to-people contacts.

Meanwhile, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson, the Foreign Minister, reiterating the importance of Pakistan-UK relationship said that Pakistan and the UK had longstanding, historic relations with multifaceted cooperation.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the early conclusion of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership (ESP) agreement to take relations to the next level.

The foreign minister stressed on the need to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, people to people contacts and climate. He stressed on the need for early resumption of PIA flights between Pakistan and the UK which would further bolster linkages, particularly in view of the large Pakistani diaspora in the UK.

The two ministers also discussed important regional issues including Afghanistan and the situation in Gaza.

The foreign minister invited Lord Cameron to visit Pakistan on mutually convenient dates.