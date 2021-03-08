Dar lauds women' role in national development

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar Monday lauded role of women for political, economic and social development of the country.

In a message in connection with the International Women' Day, he said the women' participation was essential in national development through provision of equal opportunities to them in socio-political and other spheres of the nation building.

The provision of suitable working environment and better opportunities to women was improved as compared to the past decades. However, there was a room to further empower and facilitate women by enabling them to play a leading role for the development of the country, Dar said.

Usman Dar said "Women' commitment to move forward despite challenges is encouraging," adding the government was making efforts to ensure safe working environment for the women.

Under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, the government patronage was being provided to empower women so that they could equally participate in socio-economic development of the country, Usman Dar said. He added the young women were made part of the Youth Council to be involved in national decision-making process.

He said under the Kamyab Jawan youth programme, the women were also given opportunities to establish their own business and become an entrepreneur to overcome the economic and livelihood challenges being faced by them.

He informed that an amount of around Rs 2 billion had been distributed among women so far under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme to encourage more women entrepreneurs to participate in business activities.

Over 12,000 women were provided a vocational training programme to impart technical skills with an aim to empower them financially and make them self sufficient through skill development, Usman Dar said.

He said the women had expressed full confidence in the government's policies for women empowerment and for the betterment of the country.

To encourage women for utilizing their capabilities for the society, the government had invited women to join the Tiger Force and around 35,000 women were registered in the force, of which 9,000 practically took part in various initiatives and campaigns, Usman Dar mentioned.