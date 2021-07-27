Daraishak expresses concern over lack of facilities in Jampur

Chairman Land Record Authority and PTI MPA Ahmed Ali Daraishak expressed concern over lack of facilities in tehsil Jampur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Land Record Authority and PTI MPA Ahmed Ali Daraishak expressed concern over lack of facilities in tehsil Jampur.

While talking to APP on Tuesday, Ahmed Ali said that he was very much concerned about sense of deprivations prevailing among local people.

Tehsil Jampur remained ignored in terms of development work, he stated.

He reiterated that he would contest national assembly constituency NA-193 and raise effective voice for the city in the parliament.

Jampur tehsil will be elevated to status of district, he hoped. He also vowed to serve local people without any discrimination.