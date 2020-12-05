Day marked to acknowledge volunteerism during pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :International Volunteer Day was observed across the country on Saturday to acknowledge the services of volunteers especially who contributed for the well being of those affected during the COVID pandemic.

The day was marked through organizing online sessions, programs and roundtables by different public and private organizations and departments under this year's theme: ''Together We Can Through Volunteering''.

The volunteers independently and associated with different organizations and groups played a crucial role since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country through extending support to the vulnerable communities.

The day gives an opportunity to all for paying tribute to the front line volunteers who served the communities risking their own lives.

Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Abrar ul Haq in his video message on International Volunteer day said the youth volunteers are backbone of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

The society is contributing through imparting life saving skills to the youth and conducting first aid courses to motivate motivating them to save lives and donate blood.

"We are going to initiate a new drive for the youth volunteers through offering membership.The youth will be prepared to cope with any disaster or calamity.They will be given proper training and incentives for joining this cause", he said.

"The biggest incentive is the satisfaction you get by saving someone's life", he said while urging the youth of Pakistan to become a part of the PRCS team.

International Volunteer Day is an occasion for�all�to promote volunteerism, encourage governments to support volunteer efforts and recognise volunteer contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals at local, national and international levels.

The volunteers have been at the forefront of medical, community and societal responses when the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged across the�world.

The�International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development�(5 December), more commonly referred to as�International Volunteer Day (IVD),�is an�international observance�mandated by the UN General Assembly in 1985.