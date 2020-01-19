UrduPoint.com
DBAH Elects Advocate Taj Muhammad Keerio, Advocate K B Laghari As President, General Secretary

Sun 19th January 2020 | 03:40 PM

DBAH elects advocate Taj Muhammad Keerio, advocate K B Laghari as President, General Secretary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The members of the District Bar Association Hyderabad (DBAH) have elected advocate Taj Muhammad Keerio and advocate K B Laghari as President and General Secretary of the bar.

According to the official results announced by the election committee's Returning Officer here on Sunday, Mohsin Raza Gopang has been elected as Vice President, Muhammad Azmatullah Channa as Joint Secretary, Muhammad Aamir Qureshi as library Secretary and Saifullah Dashti as Treasurer.

The seven members elected to the Managing Committee include advocates Muhammad Ali Kolachi, Seema Khoso, Muhammad Anwar Sangi, Abdul Hafeez Daudani, Mehran Khan, Sajid Mir Masood Khoso and Javed Ali Buriro.

