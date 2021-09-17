DBISE to announce Matric, Intermediate part-II result on Sep 23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Controller Examination Dera board of Intermediate and Secondary education (DBISE) Tahir ullah Jan Friday said the annual result of Matric and Intermediate Part-II 2021 would be announced on September 23.

He told media that DMCs would be issued on September 24 for which he advised students and parents to bring their CNICs to receive their DMCs, adding that DMCs could be collected from the Tehsils where the roll numbers were displayed.

He further said that gazette books and DMC would be handed over to administrations of the public and private educational institutions only on producing authority letters of the heads of the schools.