DC and DPO assure foolproof security for Muharram processions in Jhang

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi and DPO Malik Tariq Mahboob on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of the routes designated for the upcoming Muharram ul Haram processions in District Jhang.

According to DC office, Primary focus during the visit was to review the cleanliness of the procession routes and assess the security arrangements in place.

Emphasizing the significance of ensuring the safety of citizens and their property during the first ten days of Muharram, Deputy Commissioner Niazi expressed his confidence in the meticulously planned security measures.

He stressed the strict enforcement of law and order, as well as adherence to ethical guidelines throughout the duration of Muharram.

The processions and Majalis are set to be conducted according to a well-devised plan, with vigilant monitoring to maintain order.

Acknowledging the crucial role of law enforcement, Deputy Commissioner Niazi assured that both the police and district administration officers would remain highly vigilant throughout their duty in Muharram.

He further expressed their capability to utilize all available resources to maintain law and order effectively.

In a bid to ensure public safety, Deputy Commissioner Niazi announced a complete ban on several activities during the Muharram period.

Wall chalking, carrying of fatal arms, unlawful use of loudspeakers, spreading of rumours, and playing of objectionable audio-video cassettes will be strictly prohibited.