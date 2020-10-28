DC announces jobs for heirs of sanitary workers died cleaning manhole

Deputy Commissioner Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja has announced to provide jobs to relatives of two sanitary workers of municipal committee Sanghar who died due to suffocation while cleaning a clogged manhole

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja has announced to provide jobs to relatives of two sanitary workers of municipal committee Sanghar who died due to suffocation while cleaning a clogged manhole.

The DC along with Rajesh Hardasani of Hindu Panchayat, Master Sher Muhammad and Haji Yameen Qureshi of Sanghar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reached at the residents of the deceased sanitary workers who lost their lives while performing duties and condoled with bereaved families.

The DC expressed grief over the death of sanitary workers and assured the families that monthly stipend would be provided to the affected families while the wife of a deceased sanitary worker and brother of the other one would be provided government jobs.