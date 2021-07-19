UrduPoint.com
DC Asks Relevant Officers To Remain In Offices During Monsoon Rainfall

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

DC asks relevant officers to remain in offices during monsoon rainfall

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Mohammad Nawaz Soho has asked heads of the relevant department to remain in offices during monsoon rainfall as predicted by the meteorological department.

In a circular issued here on Monday, DC directed all heads of the departments concerned including Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkar and lower formation Staff of all the departments of the districts to remain in offices and not leave headquarters without the permission of competent Authority .

DC also instructed to keep close liaison with the district administration round the clock as well as furnish the detailed reports on daily basis about losses and damages to human life and property as per Covid-19 SOPs due to heavy rains and flood 2021 so that reports could be sent to the quarters concerned.

More Stories From Pakistan

