DC Bhakkar Inspects Road Construction Project In Mankera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 10:56 PM

DC Bhakkar inspects road construction project in Mankera

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf visited Tehsil Mankera to inspect the ongoing construction work of the rehabilitation and improvement of the paved road Khushab Boundary to Khansar Goharwala

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf visited Tehsil Mankera to inspect the ongoing construction work of the rehabilitation and improvement of the paved road Khushab Boundary to Khansar Goharwala. The project, worth Rs 219.886 million, aims to enhance the region's infrastructure.

According to DC office, the DC directed the concerned authorities to accelerate the work and complete the road as soon as possible, with tarring work expected to start soon and completion anticipated by June.

Ashraf emphasized the importance of using high-quality materials in the construction work, warning that any negligence would not be spared.

The project reflects the government's commitment to improving the region's infrastructure and promoting development.

The DC's visit underscored the importance of monitoring and ensuring the quality of development projects in the district.

APP/hhd/378

