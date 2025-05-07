India’s unprovoked aggression: a blatant disregard for international laws

The India's recent missile attacks on Pakistani territories are not only a grave violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty but also a serious threat to peace and stability in South Asia

These attacks, carried out under the cover of night, have exposed India’s militaristic mindset, irresponsible strategy, and blatant disregard for international law.

The missiles that struck civilian areas such as Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Sialkot, Muridke, Bagh, and Bahawalpur were not aimed at military targets but at innocent civilians, places of worship, and basic infrastructure. As a result of these attacks, 26 innocent Pakistanis were martyred and 46 injured.

The severity of this cowardice act of aggression is highlighted by the fact that the Indian strikes occurred at a time when 57 international flights were passing through Pakistani airspace. Firing missiles in such conditions endangered not only Pakistani citizens but also international travelers, constituting a clear violation of global aviation regulations and warranting urgent attention from the United Nations and international bodies.

Furthermore, according to Pakistan military spokesperson Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, India also targeted the crucial Noshehri Dam section of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project. This constitutes an act of blatant Indian military aggression against vital water infrastructure of Pakistan, and is not only a provocation but a blatant breach of human rights and the laws of war.

“Attacking such essential water infrastructure is classified internationally as a war crime. In response to these cowardly attacks, Pakistan has demonstrated complete professionalism and took defensive measures that were right by all means,” said Professor Dr. AH Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department at University of Peshawar while talking to APP on Wednesday.

According to defense sources, five Indian fighter jets—including Rafale, SU-30s, and MiG-29s—were shot down while intruding into Pakistani airspace. Additionally, several Indian military posts across the Line of Control and one infantry brigade headquarters of the enemy were effectively targeted and neutralized.

These retaliatory actions were carried out from within Pakistani territory with the aim of not just responding to the unprovoked aggression but sending a clear message to the world that Pakistan will not compromise on its sovereignty.

Following these developments, an emergency meeting of the National Security Council was convened under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and took key decisions.

The country’s political and military leadership unanimously decided that under Article 51 of the UN Charter, Pakistan reserves the right to respond in self-defense—at a time, place, and manner of its choosing—to protect its sovereignty and to counter the massacre of innocent civilians.

To this end, the armed forces of Pakistan have been granted full authority to take further action if necessary.

Dr Hilali said that Pakistan’s principles stance has gained considerable international support. US President Donald Trump condemned India’s actions as “shameful,” stating that escalating regional tensions to this extent was highly irresponsible.

“The world now clearly sees that while Pakistan desires peace, it is by no means weak. A strong message has been sent to the enemy that “any future act of aggression will be met with an even more forceful and decisive response,” Dr Hilali said.

Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared, the people are united, and the leadership has made it unequivocally clear that there will be no compromise on national sovereignty.

Pakistan possesses the full capacity to respond to any aggression with strength, resolve, and strategy. If the enemy has not yet learned its lesson, the next strike will shake its very foundations.

He said India will pay a high price for mistaking Pakistan’s patience for weakness. Our silence is strategic; our strength lies in our action, he concluded.

