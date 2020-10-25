DC Buner inspects flour Mill, directs improve quality of flour

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Buner Nasrullah Khan Sunday paid a surprise visit to Ghauri Flour Mills and instructed the management to ensure the smooth supply of quota fixed by the provincial government beside improving the quality of flour.

He said that the supply of poor quality flour to the masses will not be tolerated as stern action will be initiated against the violators.

Deputy Commissioner Buner Nasrullah Khan also paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Dagar to check stock of the medicines and overall condition of the hospital. He appreciated the good performance of the doctors at the Rural Health Center.

Assistant Commissioner Dagar Nadir Shehzad Khan was also present on the occasion.