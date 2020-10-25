UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Buner Inspects Flour Mill, Directs Improve Quality Of Flour

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 08:50 PM

DC Buner inspects flour Mill, directs improve quality of flour

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Buner Nasrullah Khan Sunday paid a surprise visit to Ghauri Flour Mills and instructed the management to ensure the smooth supply of quota fixed by the provincial government beside improving the quality of flour.

He said that the supply of poor quality flour to the masses will not be tolerated as stern action will be initiated against the violators.

Deputy Commissioner Buner Nasrullah Khan also paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Dagar to check stock of the medicines and overall condition of the hospital. He appreciated the good performance of the doctors at the Rural Health Center.

Assistant Commissioner Dagar Nadir Shehzad Khan was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Buner Sunday Government Flour

Recent Stories

Emirates celebrates 35 years of connecting Pakista ..

33 minutes ago

SIBF 2020 opens public registrations to visit the ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Smart Police Station a ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah congratulates Sudan on removal ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Motorists can now report minor traffic accid ..

1 hour ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation launches &#039;Pulse of Lif ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.