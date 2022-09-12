DC chairs DPC Committee meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The meeting of District Price Control Committee Sialkot was held here on Monday with Deputy Commissioner Narowal Shahid Farid in the chair.

The prices of essential commodities were reviewed in the meeting.

The DC was briefed regarding the availability and rates of chicken, onion, tomato, banana, Apple, ginger, potato and other essential items.

Addressing the participants, the DC said that prices of essential commodities should be closely monitored in markets and the price control magistrates should play an active role in this regard.

He clarified that the availability of essential commodities as per the fixed rates should be ensured so that consumers could get relief.

The DC urged the market committee to continuously monitor the bidding process in the vegetable and fruit markets.

During the meeting, performance of the price control magistrates wasalso reviewed.