DC chairs meeting for curbing human smuggling, forced labour

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Friday presided over a maiden meeting of implementation committee to ensure compliance over the rules and curbing human smuggling and forced labour.

According to a handout issued here, the DC on the occasion stressed the need for taking effective measures for ending human smuggling, forced labour and child labour.

He directed officers of social welfare department to display banners and pana flexes in order to educate people about the law of ending human smuggling and forced labour so that people could approach to DC office for highlighting such offence.

He directed officers of Labour department to visit bricks kilns and factories to access the existence of forced labour process if carried out there and submit a report in that regard.