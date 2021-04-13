DC chairs meeting of price control committee to control price hike in Ramazan

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shanwaz Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the price control committee for maintaining prices of daily use items during the Holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing the meeting DC directed departments concerned to maintain prices of daily use commodities so that poor and destitute people could also buy edibles at reasonable rates.

DC directed shopkeepers to set up stalls of various items including wheat flour, cooking oil and other items for deserving people. He directed relevant officials to provide rate lists of daily use items to shopkeepers which could be displayed at shops for the convenience of people, similarly fruit and vegetable rate list to be issued.

DC further said complaints of people regarding price hike would be addressed after ensuring strict monitoring of commodity rate lists.

He directed veterinary Doctors to slaughter animals under supervision of veterinary doctors in slaughterhouses. Among others Deputy Commissioner (1) Ghulam Abass Memon,all ACs and officers of other relevant departments were also present on the occasion.