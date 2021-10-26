UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting On Arrangements For Anti-measles/Rubella Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:49 PM

DC chairs meeting on arrangements for anti-measles/Rubella campaign

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Bhatti on Tuesday presided over a meeting in the committee hall of DC Complex regarding arrangements made for anti- measles/Rubella campaign to commence from 15 November

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Bhatti on Tuesday presided over a meeting in the committee hall of DC Complex regarding arrangements made for anti- measles/Rubella campaign to commence from 15 November.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC said that children were builders of our future and take care of their health was our collective responsibility.

He said that the only Health department was not responsible for it,however it can be handled with collective efforts. DC emphasized upon political and Social activists to assist the Health department to accomplish national cause. He directed officers concerned to make aware people about the adverse effects of Measles so that no refusal case to report in the district.

Addressing the meeting District Health officer (DHO) Dr. Jawed Memon said that around 291038 children aged between 9 months to 15 years will be administered anti-measles vaccine for this 242 teams were constituted. DHO said that besides measles drops kids will be given anti-Polio drops. Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Aftab Nizamani. DEO Haji Ashraf Memon, Assistant Commissoner Tando Muhammad Khan Anwer Memon, Assistant Commissioner Bulri Shah Kareem Ghulam Sarwer Bhanbhro. Additional Director Social Welfare Naeem Memon, WHO representative Naeem ullah, UNICEF representative AbidNaveed, officers of Auqaf,education, police. Local govt and otherdepartments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Education Tando Muhammad Khan November From Government

Recent Stories

FPCCI to dynamically collaborate with Asia-Pacific ..

FPCCI to dynamically collaborate with Asia-Pacific chambers

31 seconds ago
 Pb govt takes drastic measures to control inflatio ..

Pb govt takes drastic measures to control inflation in province: Usman Buzdar

32 seconds ago
 Prime Minister appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new ..

Prime Minister appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new DG ISI

34 seconds ago
 Unflinching struggle of Kashmiris proves incompres ..

Unflinching struggle of Kashmiris proves incompressible determination for freedo ..

36 seconds ago
 Russia's Lavrov Suggests Creating Unified Youth St ..

Russia's Lavrov Suggests Creating Unified Youth Structure in Barents Region

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Soldiers Seize Staromarievka Settlement ..

Ukrainian Soldiers Seize Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.