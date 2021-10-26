DC chairs meeting on arrangements for anti-measles/Rubella campaign

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Bhatti on Tuesday presided over a meeting in the committee hall of DC Complex regarding arrangements made for anti- measles/Rubella campaign to commence from 15 November

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Bhatti on Tuesday presided over a meeting in the committee hall of DC Complex regarding arrangements made for anti- measles/Rubella campaign to commence from 15 November.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC said that children were builders of our future and take care of their health was our collective responsibility.

He said that the only Health department was not responsible for it,however it can be handled with collective efforts. DC emphasized upon political and Social activists to assist the Health department to accomplish national cause. He directed officers concerned to make aware people about the adverse effects of Measles so that no refusal case to report in the district.

Addressing the meeting District Health officer (DHO) Dr. Jawed Memon said that around 291038 children aged between 9 months to 15 years will be administered anti-measles vaccine for this 242 teams were constituted. DHO said that besides measles drops kids will be given anti-Polio drops. Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Aftab Nizamani. DEO Haji Ashraf Memon, Assistant Commissoner Tando Muhammad Khan Anwer Memon, Assistant Commissioner Bulri Shah Kareem Ghulam Sarwer Bhanbhro. Additional Director Social Welfare Naeem Memon, WHO representative Naeem ullah, UNICEF representative AbidNaveed, officers of Auqaf,education, police. Local govt and otherdepartments attended the meeting.