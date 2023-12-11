DC chairs meeting on solid waste management

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Monday chaired a meeting to address issues related to solid waste treatment and the challenges faced by the people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Monday chaired a meeting to address issues related to solid waste treatment and the challenges faced by the people.

During the meeting, he discussed with residents from Dhmatore and Dutar, emphasizing various issues relevant to the locality. Key topics included the proper disposal of solid waste at designated dumping sites within prescribed limits, avoiding dumping near residential areas and population centers, ensuring the sanctity of cemeteries, and safeguarding homes and graves during construction activities.

Assuring the residents of the area, he pledged that their concerns would be addressed definitively through sustainable solutions. The meeting also addressed broader regional issues related to urban areas, such as land acquisition, land compensation, and challenges associated with revenue records.

Directives were issued

to revenue officers for the immediate resolution of these urban area issues.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad provided instructions for the timely payment of the amount associated with the sale

of land designated for the dumping site and the solid waste treatment plant to the concerned individuals.

The meeting was attended by WSSCA officials, SSP Traffic Arif Javaid, ADC Relief and Human Rights Abbottabad Rabia Sajjad, AAC Ali Sher Khan Khalil, CEO WSSCA Rehan Yousaf, Deputy Manager Javed Abbasi, Deputy Manager Solid Waste Wasique Mansoor and residents.