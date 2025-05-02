DC Chairs Meeting To Finalize DERP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A coordination meeting here on Friday held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram to finalize the District Emergency Response Plan (DERP).
The meeting was attended by the officers of the district administration, Kohat Police, Rescue 1122, TMAs, Civil Defense, Health Department and other concerned authorities.
The objective of the meeting was to develop a coordinated strategy to deal with possible natural disasters, accidents or other emergencies, so as to ensure timely and effective response.
On this occasion, all the departments gave a briefing on their preparations and resources, while various suggestions were also presented to make mutual cooperation more effective.
Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that the protection of human lives was the top priority in emergency situations.
He directed all the institutions to update their plans, improve the communication system and intensify awareness campaigns among the public so that any possible situation could be effectively dealt with.
At the end of the meeting, the deputy commissioner issued instructions to the officers of all the concerned departments to conduct regular exercises and training sessions to ensure practical preparedness.
APP/azq/378
