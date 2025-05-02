Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Finalize DERP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DC chairs meeting to finalize DERP

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A coordination meeting here on Friday held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Abdul Akram to finalize the District Emergency Response Plan (DERP).

The meeting was attended by the officers of the district administration, Kohat Police, Rescue 1122, TMAs, Civil Defense, Health Department and other concerned authorities.

The objective of the meeting was to develop a coordinated strategy to deal with possible natural disasters, accidents or other emergencies, so as to ensure timely and effective response.

On this occasion, all the departments gave a briefing on their preparations and resources, while various suggestions were also presented to make mutual cooperation more effective.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that the protection of human lives was the top priority in emergency situations.

He directed all the institutions to update their plans, improve the communication system and intensify awareness campaigns among the public so that any possible situation could be effectively dealt with.

At the end of the meeting, the deputy commissioner issued instructions to the officers of all the concerned departments to conduct regular exercises and training sessions to ensure practical preparedness.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, st ..

Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..

56 minutes ago
 PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of F ..

PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students

1 hour ago
 Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt ..

Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760

1 hour ago
 Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain like ..

Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls I ..

Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

20 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

20 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan