DC chairs meeting to review measures of anti-polio drive starting from Jan 8

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kalat Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar on Friday presided over a meeting to review measures for the upcoming polio campaign of the district starting from January 8, 2024.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Siraj Karim Baloch SP Kalat Babar Mushtaq, Assistant Commissioner Manguchar Barkat Baloch District Health Officer Dr Naseem Longo, WHO Dr Naseer Kurd, SHO Kalat, Levies Risaldar Jan

Mohammad Longo and other heads of departments attended the meeting.

The measures of the upcoming polio campaign were discussed in the meeting

WHO representative Dr. Naseer Kurd gave a detailed briefing on the polio campaign and said that 39196 children would be administered polio drops in 19 union councils of two Tehsils of Kalat district, a total of 209 health department teams would participate in this campaign, which could administer anti-polio drops to children between up to five years of age across the district.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that polio was a contagious disease and it was important to administer anti-polio drops to protect children from this disease.

Children need to be healthy to build a healthy society to create a polio-free society, we all have to fight together against a disease like polio, he said.

He said that for which we have to raise awareness among the people, it was the responsibility of the orators, scholars, journalist community, poets and writers of the area to play a role in raising awareness among the people against polio so that our society could become a polio-free society.

It is the responsibility of the monitoring teams to carry out the polio campaign so that no child is left without vaccination in this campaign, he said.