DC Chairs Meeting To Review Traffic Issues

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Thursday said that all possible steps were being taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Thursday said that all possible steps were being taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Addressing the meeting Deputy Commissioner instructed to hold meetings with traders' communities for smooth flow of traffic in city areas and removal of encroachments and handcarts.

DC nominated Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah as Focal Person for City Traffic Management with instructions for strict implementation of entry time of 11 pm to 6 am for goods carriers.

DC directed the departments concerned for installing traffic signals at important crossings and making the city roads one-way.

The Secretary Regional Transport Authority was instructed to take steps for shifting of public transport offices from city to outside and submit proposals for its permanent settlement.

He directed officials of Traffic Police to remove illegal parking and vehicles coming from the wrong side shall be imposed fines for traffic rules violation.

He directed to check vaccination cards of vehicle owners and passengers of public transports entering and departing from the city.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujjar, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Saud-ur Rehman Jamali, Chief Municipal Officer and Traffic Police officials attended the meeting.

