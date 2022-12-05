UrduPoint.com

DC Deputes Administrative Officers To Monitor Vegetables And Fruits In Markets

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Administrative officers have been assigned duties for daily monitoring of vegetables and fruits.

According to a notification, issued by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, the sub-registrars would visit the vegetable and fruit market every Monday, addition deputy commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning and assistant commissioner (AC) Sialkot would visit the market on Tuesday, ADC Revenue on Wednesday, AC Human Resources on Thursday, ADCG on Friday and general assistant Revenue on Saturday.

The assistant commissioners (ACs) of Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils would be responsible for monitoring the vegetable and fruit markets while the deputy commissioner himself would visit the market on any day.

In the notification, it was directed that the officers would monitor the auction, check the quality of the items to be sold, their sources of supply and determine the basic price, review the stock and display the rate lists and check the cleanliness in the markets and would give a report in this regard.

Meanwhile, price magistrates across the district conducted 17,676 inspections during the crackdown in November, 1,204 people were found making profiteering, cases were registered against 134 profiteers, while 1,070 shopkeepers were fined more than Rs 3,992,000.

