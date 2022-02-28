DC directs for early completion of beautification project in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Arshad Qayyum Burki has said that no negligence would be tolerated in the implementation of development works on city roads under the beautification project in Tank.

He stated this while chairing an important meeting regarding development schemes held here at his Office, said a press release issued on Monday.

The concerned officials briefed the meeting about the ongoing development work on roads, street lights, chowks and sidewalks, and other schemes.

Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officials that work on all the schemes, especially on the main market road, Station road, Gharbi road, Wana road, Dera road should be started as soon as possible after the completion of all official business, adding that so that people get relief from the hardships faced in transportation.

He said that the district administration is taking practical steps to resolve the problems. DC Tank said that the district administration was using all its resources, adding that no negligence would be tolerated.

Senior officers C&W, Assistant Director Local Government, Representative, WAPDA, and Sui Gas Departments were also present on the occasion.