UrduPoint.com

DC Directs For Early Completion Of Beautification Project In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 11:20 AM

DC directs for early completion of beautification project in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Arshad Qayyum Burki has said that no negligence would be tolerated in the implementation of development works on city roads under the beautification project in Tank.

He stated this while chairing an important meeting regarding development schemes held here at his Office, said a press release issued on Monday.

The concerned officials briefed the meeting about the ongoing development work on roads, street lights, chowks and sidewalks, and other schemes.

Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officials that work on all the schemes, especially on the main market road, Station road, Gharbi road, Wana road, Dera road should be started as soon as possible after the completion of all official business, adding that so that people get relief from the hardships faced in transportation.

He said that the district administration is taking practical steps to resolve the problems. DC Tank said that the district administration was using all its resources, adding that no negligence would be tolerated.

Senior officers C&W, Assistant Director Local Government, Representative, WAPDA, and Sui Gas Departments were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sui Gas Business WAPDA Road Tank Wana Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th February 2022

2 hours ago
 PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 ..

PSL final: Lahore Qalandars set the target of 181 for Multan Sultans

14 hours ago
 Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

23 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

23 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>