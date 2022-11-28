DC directs for provision of security to foreign workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC),District Magistrate Lower Chitral, Mohammad Anwar-ul-Haq Monday directed district police to give security to foreign working on mining sites in he district.

He issued these directives during a visit to Shagour mining site. District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Chitral, Nasir Mahmood also accompanied the deputy commissioner.

The deputy commissioner paid a detailed visit to the site and inspected facilities and also reviewed security.

He also met with foreign engineers and collected information about problems and security related issues.

Foreign engineers expressed complete satisfaction over facilities and security provided to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner directed police to take more steps for the provision of security of foreign workers and bringing more improvement and modernism in them.